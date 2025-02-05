India's AI Vision: A New Era of Innovation

Left Menu

IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to discuss India's comprehensive AI strategy, receiving Altman's collaborative support. The dialogue highlighted India's cost-effective space missions and potential AI innovations in key sectors. An open AI competition is announced, and India plans its foundational AI model in 10 months.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:40 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:40 IST
IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw met OpenAI CEO Sam Altman (Image: X/@AshwiniVaishnaw) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a strategic meeting, India's IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw and OpenAI CEO Sam Altman discussed the country's holistic plan to develop an extensive AI framework encompassing GPUs, models, and applications. Minister Vaishnaw shared on social media platform X that Altman expressed a readiness to collaborate across all aspects.

During discussions, Altman praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to democratize technology. Vaishnaw referenced India's budget-friendly Chandrayaan 3 mission, asserting that AI development can similarly follow a path of economical innovation, underscoring potential advancements in healthcare, education, and agriculture.

The minister, addressing a group of startups in attendance, encouraged entrepreneurial efforts in formulating unique AI solutions. He announced the launch of an open AI competition and highlighted a dialogue with Altman and the startup community, signaling the beginning of competitive AI model development.

Speaking at a Budget Roundtable event, the minister projected India's first foundational AI model within 10 months, backed by a Rs 10,000 crore government allocation. This open-source initiative aims to emulate China's 'DeepSeek,' challenging current global AI leaders and leveraging India's robust IT and data landscape for AI advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

