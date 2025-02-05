Left Menu

Bengal Global Business Summit Set to Boost Investment in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with industry leaders and representatives from FICCI and CII before the Bengal Global Business Summit. Set for February 5, the summit aims to attract investment in West Bengal. Over 5,000 delegates from 40 countries are expected to attend.

In a strategic move to boost investment, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee met with leading industry figures and representatives from key organizations like FICCI and CII on Wednesday. The discussions preceded the highly anticipated Bengal Global Business Summit, which commences this afternoon.

The two-day event, beginning on February 5 in Kolkata, is poised to enhance the state's investment landscape significantly. Banerjee emphasized the importance of the summit in a Facebook post, highlighting its status as a premier investment-promotion platform.

Attracting global attention, over 5,000 delegates, including representatives from 40 countries, will gather in Kolkata. The summit also boasts the presence of 20 ambassadors, high commissioners, and eminent Indian business leaders, reinforcing West Bengal's growing economic stature.

