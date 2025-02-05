China Calls for Dialogue Amid U.S. Tariff Escalation

The Chinese foreign ministry has urged for open dialogue with the United States, as the latter imposes an additional 10% tariff on all Chinese imports. This call for communication comes amid escalating trade tensions between the two economic powerhouses.

In a countermeasure to the U.S. tariffs, China announced additional tariffs of up to 15% on certain American imports, effective from February 10. This reciprocal act is seen as a temporary measure allowing both Washington and Beijing more time to negotiate a trade deal. However, U.S. President Donald Trump has shown no immediate urgency in discussing the matter with Chinese President Xi Jinping, even as the threat of a trade war looms.

The International Monetary Fund has expressed concerns over this tariff escalation, warning that protectionist measures could severely impact global supply chains and investments. The organization called for constructive dispute resolutions to ensure the continued flow of international trade, a sentiment echoed by China's call for equitable and respectful dialogue.

(With inputs from agencies.)