Left Menu

US Postal Service Parcel Ban: Impact on Chinese E-Commerce Giants Shein and Temu

The US Postal Service's suspension of parcel acceptance from China and Hong Kong has major implications for Chinese e-commerce platforms Shein and Temu. The move follows the end of a customs exemption and the imposition of a 10% tariff on Chinese goods, likely causing price increases and logistical challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hong Kong | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:13 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:13 IST
US Postal Service Parcel Ban: Impact on Chinese E-Commerce Giants Shein and Temu

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has announced a temporary halt to accepting parcels from Chinese and Hong Kong posts. This decision is expected to affect major Chinese e-commerce platforms like Shein and Temu, which rely on direct shipping to American consumers.

This decision follows the elimination of the 'de minimis' customs exemption and the imposition of an additional 10% tariff on Chinese goods, measures introduced by the US government. The removal of these provisions is likely to result in delays and increased costs for consumers seeking budget-friendly products from these platforms.

Industry insiders suggest that Shein, which relies heavily on USPS for direct shipping from China, may face greater challenges compared to Temu, which already employs a model that enables it to absorb higher logistics costs. Both companies may turn to private carriers as possible alternatives amid this ongoing disruption.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025