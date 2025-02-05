Left Menu

Iranian Rial Falls Amid U.S. 'Maximum Pressure' Tactics

Iran's currency nosedived to a historic low against the dollar after U.S. President Trump revived the 'maximum pressure' strategy against Tehran. This included halting oil exports and potential sanctions. Iranian officials await signals from Trump on negotiations concerning their nuclear program amidst economic strains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tehran | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:39 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:39 IST
Iranian Rial Falls Amid U.S. 'Maximum Pressure' Tactics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Iran

In a dramatic turn of events, Iran's currency plummeted to an unprecedented low of 850,000 rials per U.S. dollar, following President Trump's renewed 'maximum pressure' campaign against Tehran.

The directive, enacted late Tuesday, aims to cease Iran's oil exports and seek a 'snapback' of United Nations sanctions. Intriguingly, Trump indicated a preference against imposing new sanctions, expressing interest in negotiating a deal with Iran.

This comes as Trump's proposals to cut spending on foreign aid and possibly dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development receive praise in Iranian state media. Meanwhile, Iranian officials appear hopeful for negotiation cues from Trump concerning their evolving nuclear program, which remains a flashpoint in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025