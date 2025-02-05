Iranian Rial Falls Amid U.S. 'Maximum Pressure' Tactics

In a dramatic turn of events, Iran's currency plummeted to an unprecedented low of 850,000 rials per U.S. dollar, following President Trump's renewed 'maximum pressure' campaign against Tehran.

The directive, enacted late Tuesday, aims to cease Iran's oil exports and seek a 'snapback' of United Nations sanctions. Intriguingly, Trump indicated a preference against imposing new sanctions, expressing interest in negotiating a deal with Iran.

This comes as Trump's proposals to cut spending on foreign aid and possibly dismantle the U.S. Agency for International Development receive praise in Iranian state media. Meanwhile, Iranian officials appear hopeful for negotiation cues from Trump concerning their evolving nuclear program, which remains a flashpoint in international relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)