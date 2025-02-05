Progressing Towards Prosperity: India-Oman Trade Talks Gain Momentum

The negotiations for a proposed Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between India and Oman are on a promising trajectory, as both countries prepare for another round of discussions to address remaining unresolved issues, according to an official statement.

Significant progress has been made, especially concerning petrochemical products. The talks received renewed energy following the visit by India's Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal to Muscat, which provided much-needed impetus.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) aims to reduce or eliminate customs duties and promote more robust trade relations. With the next round of negotiations on the horizon, both nations focus on enhancing bilateral economic ties and investments.

