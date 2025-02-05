Union Budget 2025 Charts Path to Self-Reliant India

The Union Budget 2025, announced in New Delhi, introduces crucial tax relief measures aimed at enhancing consumer spending power. This initiative, coupled with support for domestic manufacturing, is expected to bolster growth across major sectors. Industries such as education, FMCG, retail, defense, and semiconductor have responded positively, viewing these measures as pivotal steps towards achieving the Atmanirbhar Bharat vision—a self-reliant India.

Dr. Sanjay Salunkhe of Jaro Education commended the prioritization of education and upskilling in the budget. By increasing higher education seats and establishing new AI-focused centers of excellence, the government aims to reduce the skill gap. Collaboration between industry and academia is emphasized to forge a competitive future workforce.

Pramesh Goyal of Goyal Salt highlighted the positive impact of revised tax slabs on middle-class spending, which is expected to boost disposable income and drive socio-economic growth. Meanwhile, Rajendra K Chodankar noted the 10% defense budget increase as a strategic move to address security challenges, and investments in the semiconductor sector are set to put India on the global map.

