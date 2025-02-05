Pound Peaks Amid Tariff Tensions: BOE Decision Looms

The pound soared to its highest level in a month on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar retreated. The currency's rise comes ahead of an anticipated interest rate decision by the Bank of England, with markets forecasting a 25 basis point cut to address sluggish British growth.

The weakening dollar, which follows a recent surge due to potential U.S. tariffs on Mexico and Canada, has benefitted the pound. Sterling's relative strength also reflects hopes that the UK might sidestep the harshest impacts of U.S. trade policies, unlike the Eurozone.

Attention now turns to the Bank of England's policy meeting, where officials are expected to lower rates in response to persistent inflation and economic slowdown. Market sentiment suggests that the Bank will announce future rate cuts, aligning with broader global economic challenges.

