Pound Peaks Amid Tariff Tensions: BOE Decision Looms
The pound reached its highest in a month as the dollar weakened amid U.S. tariff changes. With the Bank of England considering a rate cut, the pound has risen against the euro, reflecting a more balanced trade situation with the U.S. than the eurozone faces.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
The pound soared to its highest level in a month on Wednesday as the U.S. dollar retreated. The currency's rise comes ahead of an anticipated interest rate decision by the Bank of England, with markets forecasting a 25 basis point cut to address sluggish British growth.
The weakening dollar, which follows a recent surge due to potential U.S. tariffs on Mexico and Canada, has benefitted the pound. Sterling's relative strength also reflects hopes that the UK might sidestep the harshest impacts of U.S. trade policies, unlike the Eurozone.
Attention now turns to the Bank of England's policy meeting, where officials are expected to lower rates in response to persistent inflation and economic slowdown. Market sentiment suggests that the Bank will announce future rate cuts, aligning with broader global economic challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Dollar Dips Amidst Global Uncertainty on Interest Rates and Tariffs
Pakistan's Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates Amid Easing Inflation
Indian Banks Brace for Margin Pressure Amid High Interest Rates and Slowing Loan Growth
Pakistan's Central Bank Slashes Interest Rates Amid Easing Inflation
Domestic Demand Steadies U.S. Economy Amid Growth Slowdown