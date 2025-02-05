Asian Paints Faces Market Hue Blues Amid Profit Slump

Shares of Asian Paints tumbled over 3% on Wednesday following the company's announcement of a 23.5% drop in consolidated net profit for the December quarter.

Ending the day at Rs 2,275.65 apiece on the BSE, the stock had an intraday plunge of 5.10% to Rs 2,235. Asian Paints' NSE shares also fell by 3.40% to settle at Rs 2,274.20 each.

The company reported a market valuation loss of Rs 7,635.2 crore, bringing it down to Rs 2,18,279.85 crore on the BSE. The trading volume consisted of 2.01 lakh shares on the BSE and 34.75 lakh shares on the NSE, primarily affected by subdued customer demand and a weak festive season.

