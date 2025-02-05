U.S. Postal Service Reverses Parcel Ban from China and Hong Kong
The U.S. Postal Service has decided to resume accepting parcels from China and Hong Kong. This decision marks a reversal of a previous suspension enacted after President Donald Trump terminated a trade provision, which allowed retailers like Temu, Shein, and Amazon to ship low-value packages duty-free to the United States.
In a significant shift, the U.S. Postal Service announced on Wednesday that it would resume accepting parcels from China and Hong Kong. This development overturns an earlier suspension linked to a recent trade policy change initiated by President Donald Trump.
The previous ban came in the wake of Trump ending a trade provision earlier this week. This provision had allowed retailers, including major names like Temu, Shein, and Amazon, to send low-value packages to the U.S. without incurring duty charges.
The decision to lift the suspension may ease the flow of goods into the United States and could benefit consumers and businesses reliant on imports from Asia. This move also underscores the ongoing adjustments in international trade relationships and logistics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Postal Service
- China
- Hong Kong
- parcels
- suspension
- trade provision
- Donald Trump
- Temu
- Shein
- Amazon
ALSO READ
Global Leaders React to Donald Trump's Inauguration
Hima Das: The 'Dhing Express' Returns After Suspension with Spiritual Pilgrimage
Trump's Bold Move: Security Clearance Suspension Sparks Controversy
Sports Headlines: Key Deals, Suspensions, and Tournament Highlights
Afghans Plea Against Refugee Program Suspension