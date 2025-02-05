U.S. Postal Service Reverses Parcel Ban from China and Hong Kong

In a significant shift, the U.S. Postal Service announced on Wednesday that it would resume accepting parcels from China and Hong Kong. This development overturns an earlier suspension linked to a recent trade policy change initiated by President Donald Trump.

The previous ban came in the wake of Trump ending a trade provision earlier this week. This provision had allowed retailers, including major names like Temu, Shein, and Amazon, to send low-value packages to the U.S. without incurring duty charges.

The decision to lift the suspension may ease the flow of goods into the United States and could benefit consumers and businesses reliant on imports from Asia. This move also underscores the ongoing adjustments in international trade relationships and logistics.

