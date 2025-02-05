Bengal Business Summit 2025: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, reiterated her administration's dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025. A major highlight was Mukesh Ambani's announcement that Reliance Industries plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the state by the decade's end. Ambani emphasized multi-sector investments, spanning digital services, green energy, and retail.

At the summit's eighth edition, Banerjee unveiled a new state-level synergy committee designed to streamline business processes in Bengal. Bhutan's Agriculture Minister Younten Phuntsho participated in the summit, discussing Bhutan's green energy potential and organic product capabilities.

Significant ventures were announced, including ITC's AI center inauguration in Kolkata and JSW's planned Rs 16,000 crore investment in a power project at Salboni. Banerjee also provided updates on the Deocha-Pachami coal mine project, emphasizing its role as an industrial catalyst.

(With inputs from agencies.)