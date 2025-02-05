Left Menu

Bengal Business Summit 2025: A Catalyst for Economic Growth

The Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 underscored West Bengal's commitment to industrial growth, with Reliance pledging Rs 50,000 crore investment. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee highlighted infrastructure advancements and set up a synergy committee to enhance business operations. Key announcements included ITC's AI center and JSW's power project expansion.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:05 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:05 IST
Bengal Business Summit 2025: A Catalyst for Economic Growth
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

West Bengal's Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, reiterated her administration's dedication to fostering a business-friendly environment at the Bengal Global Business Summit 2025. A major highlight was Mukesh Ambani's announcement that Reliance Industries plans to invest Rs 50,000 crore in the state by the decade's end. Ambani emphasized multi-sector investments, spanning digital services, green energy, and retail.

At the summit's eighth edition, Banerjee unveiled a new state-level synergy committee designed to streamline business processes in Bengal. Bhutan's Agriculture Minister Younten Phuntsho participated in the summit, discussing Bhutan's green energy potential and organic product capabilities.

Significant ventures were announced, including ITC's AI center inauguration in Kolkata and JSW's planned Rs 16,000 crore investment in a power project at Salboni. Banerjee also provided updates on the Deocha-Pachami coal mine project, emphasizing its role as an industrial catalyst.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025