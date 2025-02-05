Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh's Drone Policy: Paving the Way for UAV Innovation

The Madhya Pradesh government has launched the Drone Promotion and Utilisation Policy 2025, focusing on fostering drone manufacturing and usage across sectors. With incentives such as subsidies and tax breaks, the state aims to become a hub for drone production, attracting investments and creating thousands of jobs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 05-02-2025 19:21 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 19:21 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Madhya Pradesh government has introduced a new policy aimed at boosting the manufacturing and usage of drones within the state. The Drone Promotion and Utilisation Policy 2025 has been greenlit by the state cabinet, officials announced on Tuesday.

This policy is set to make Madhya Pradesh a leading player in drone production, offering incentives like a 40% capital investment subsidy capped at Rs 30 crore, and lease rent subsidies, alongside grants for research and development. The initiative seeks to draw Rs 370 crore in investment while creating 8,000 jobs in five years.

As the global and Indian drone markets are poised for significant growth, Madhya Pradesh's strategy includes economic initiatives and skill development plans like the MMSKY scheme, aiming to integrate drones into sectors such as agriculture, logistics, and infrastructure for enhanced efficiency and cost reduction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

