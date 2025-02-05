Left Menu

India Energy Week 2025: Leading the Charge for a Cleaner Future

India Energy Week 2025 will host a 'Clean Cooking Ministerial' to promote the global adoption of clean cooking solutions. It will showcase India's Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana as a model, attracting participation from top global energy leaders and officials to New Delhi from February 11-14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 20:20 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 20:20 IST
India Energy Week 2025: Leading the Charge for a Cleaner Future
India Energy Week 2025 (Image: X/@IndiaEnergyWeek). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

India Energy Week 2025, a significant global platform, will feature a 'Clean Cooking Ministerial' alongside its main conference from February 11-14. This initiative, hosted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, aims to forge international collaboration in advancing clean cooking solutions globally.

The event, held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi, will highlight India's strides in clean cooking through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), a scheme launched in May 2016 to provide LPG to rural households. The initiative tackled detrimental health impacts from traditional cooking fuels like firewood and coal.

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, emphasizes the event's global significance, with over 500 speakers and international representation through 10 country pavilions and thematic zones. The third edition promises unparalleled participation, with contributions from foreign ministers, international organization heads, and industry leaders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025