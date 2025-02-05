India Energy Week 2025: Leading the Charge for a Cleaner Future
India Energy Week 2025 will host a 'Clean Cooking Ministerial' to promote the global adoption of clean cooking solutions. It will showcase India's Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana as a model, attracting participation from top global energy leaders and officials to New Delhi from February 11-14.
India Energy Week 2025, a significant global platform, will feature a 'Clean Cooking Ministerial' alongside its main conference from February 11-14. This initiative, hosted by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, aims to forge international collaboration in advancing clean cooking solutions globally.
The event, held at Yashobhoomi, Dwarka, New Delhi, will highlight India's strides in clean cooking through the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY), a scheme launched in May 2016 to provide LPG to rural households. The initiative tackled detrimental health impacts from traditional cooking fuels like firewood and coal.
Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, emphasizes the event's global significance, with over 500 speakers and international representation through 10 country pavilions and thematic zones. The third edition promises unparalleled participation, with contributions from foreign ministers, international organization heads, and industry leaders.
