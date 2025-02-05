Radisson Hotel Group Breaks Growth Records in 2024, Sets Stage for 2025 Expansion

Radisson Hotel Group announced a historic year of growth in 2024, adding nearly 40,000 rooms to its global portfolio and reaching significant milestones across its brand offerings. With an ambitious transformation plan guiding its strategy, the Group has cemented its position as a global hospitality leader, especially in the upscale and resort segments.

Elie Younes, Executive Vice President and Global Chief Development Officer, credited the success to the Group’s unwavering focus on serving its dual core customers—guests and hotel owners. “Despite the challenges posed by geopolitical shifts last year, we maintained our trajectory of success by staying true to our growth strategy and building trust with our stakeholders. Looking ahead to 2025, we will continue to innovate, expand into new markets, and strengthen our partnerships to create even more opportunities,” Younes said.

Milestones Across the Radisson Portfolio

Radisson Collection

Since its launch in 2018, Radisson Collection has become a flagship brand in luxury hospitality, and 2024 was a landmark year with the portfolio reaching nearly 70 properties. Notable additions include the brand’s first hotels in Paris and Madrid.

The Radisson Collection property occupies a heritage-protected Haussman building, steps from iconic landmarks like the Louvre and Le Marais. Madrid: Set in the historic Generali building on Alcala Street, the new property lies in one of Madrid’s most prestigious neighborhoods.

A third Radisson Collection property was signed, further solidifying the Group’s presence in the Middle East. Openings in Rome and Srinagar: These flagship properties introduced Radisson Collection’s signature luxury to new key markets.

Radisson Blu

Radisson Blu maintained its leadership as the top upper-upscale brand in Europe for the 13th consecutive year. The brand added over 20 properties, strengthening its presence in both EMEA and APAC regions. Highlights include:

A new market entry, establishing the brand’s footprint in West Africa. Expansion across several global capitals, reshaping city skylines and bringing contemporary elegance to travelers worldwide.

Radisson RED

Radisson RED expanded aggressively in 2024, introducing the brand to multiple new countries:

Ireland: The opening of Radisson RED Galway at Crown Square added a youthful, vibrant energy to the city.

The opening of Radisson RED Galway at Crown Square added a youthful, vibrant energy to the city. Thailand: The debut of Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach, just 200 meters from the famed Patong Beach, redefined the guest experience with unique touches like its own in-hotel RED radio station.

The debut of Radisson RED Phuket Patong Beach, just 200 meters from the famed Patong Beach, redefined the guest experience with unique touches like its own in-hotel RED radio station. APAC and Africa: New openings in Danang, Berlin, Auckland, Vientiane, and Abuja strengthened RED’s global presence.

Radisson Individuals

Launched in 2020, Radisson Individuals has become one of the fastest-growing brands in the APAC region, with nearly 15 additions in 2024 alone. Key highlights include:

India: New properties in Udaipur and Saket, South Delhi.

EMEA Growth: Expansions in Oman, Sardinia, Turkey, France, and the UK—with a noteworthy opening in Bolton, England, attached to the home of the Bolton Wanderers Football Club.

Prize by Radisson (formerly prizeotel)

The Group’s midscale lifestyle brand was rebranded as Prize by Radisson at the end of 2024. New projects under the rebranded identity were launched in Gdansk (Poland) and Berlin (Germany), marking a pivotal moment in the brand’s strategic growth.

Upscale Resort Leadership

Radisson Hotel Group also became the industry leader in upscale resorts, with over 150 properties in operation or development. The Group’s latest addition in Mauritius—a breathtaking property along one of the island’s most pristine beaches—showcases its ability to deliver exceptional resort experiences in coveted destinations.

Plans for 2025 and Beyond

Looking ahead, Radisson Hotel Group aims to maintain its momentum through targeted geographic expansions and tailored brand offerings. By focusing on creating more opportunities for stakeholders and enhancing its partnerships, the Group is poised to achieve new heights in the global hospitality landscape.

With a robust portfolio that now spans nearly every corner of the world, Radisson Hotel Group is not just adding keys; it’s redefining what it means to offer exceptional service, innovative design, and unparalleled guest experiences.