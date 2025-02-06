Left Menu

Guatemala's Increased Deportation Flights: Impact and Implications

Guatemala agrees to accept 40% more deportation flights from the U.S., including deportees from other nationalities. The agreement was discussed between President Bernardo Arevalo and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio. Working groups will finalize details, aiming to improve repatriation processes amidst complex international relations.

Guatemala has committed to accepting an additional 40% of deportation flights from the United States, covering both Guatemalan deportees and individuals from other countries. This decision was confirmed by President Bernardo Arevalo following a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio in Guatemala City.

During a joint press conference, Rubio emphasized the significance of Guatemala's willingness to increase acceptance of deportation flights amid ongoing migration challenges. He offered U.S. support for Guatemala's efforts to facilitate the return of deportees to their respective homelands.

Negotiations to finalize the specifics of this expanded agreement will be conducted in newly-formed working groups. While El Salvador has offered to house 'dangerous criminals' deported by the U.S., Guatemala's discussions did not encompass accepting criminal deportees. These talks also explore potential 'third country' agreements to manage deportees from countries like Cuba and Venezuela, which currently have tense relations with the U.S.

