Wing Collision at Seattle-Tacoma Airport

In an unexpected incident at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a Japan Airlines jet's right wing collided with the tail of a Delta Air Lines aircraft. Both planes were taxiing at the time of the collision.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded quickly, temporarily pausing some flights in response to the incident, which occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Authorities from the FAA have pledged a thorough investigation into the incident, highlighting the ongoing challenges of maintaining safety in bustling airport environments.

(With inputs from agencies.)