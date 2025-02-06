Left Menu

Wing Collision at Seattle-Tacoma Airport

A Japan Airlines jet struck a Delta Air Lines tail at Seattle-Tacoma Airport. The FAA halted some flights and will investigate the incident, which occurred at 10:40 a.m. The collision involved taxiing aircraft, emphasizing ongoing aviation safety concerns.

Updated: 06-02-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 01:48 IST
Wing Collision at Seattle-Tacoma Airport
In an unexpected incident at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport, a Japan Airlines jet's right wing collided with the tail of a Delta Air Lines aircraft. Both planes were taxiing at the time of the collision.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) responded quickly, temporarily pausing some flights in response to the incident, which occurred at approximately 10:40 a.m. local time on Wednesday.

Authorities from the FAA have pledged a thorough investigation into the incident, highlighting the ongoing challenges of maintaining safety in bustling airport environments.

