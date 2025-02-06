Left Menu

Shipping Chaos: New Tariffs Disrupt U.S.-China Parcel Flow

Facing new tariffs, the USPS reversed its 12-hour parcel suspension from China, adding turmoil for retailers like Shein and Temu. The move follows Trump's end of duty exemptions for low-value packages. Express shippers face logistical challenges, and U.S.-China trade tensions continue to impact operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 06:24 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 06:24 IST
The United States Postal Service made headlines on Wednesday as it announced a reversal of its short-lived suspension on parcels from China and Hong Kong, offering temporary relief to retailers including Temu, Shein, and Amazon. The halt came after President Trump's move to scrap duty exemptions for low-value imports, part of an ongoing trade skirmish with China aimed at controlling the smuggling of fentanyl and related chemicals into the U.S.

As international shipping firms scrambled to adapt, disruptions across supply chains loomed. FedEx suspended its money-back guarantee on U.S.-bound shipments citing regulatory shifts, while at JFK Airport, U.S. Customs and Border Protection put a hold on all shipments from China, leaving industry insiders in a state of uncertainty over consignment processing times.

The ripple effects of the tariff change threaten to burden consolidating services and customs clearance further, with stakeholders calling for clearer guidance from government authorities. Experts warn that the handling of these developments may ultimately overshadow the revenue gains intended by the tariff amid a backdrop of complex international trade dynamics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

