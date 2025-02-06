Left Menu

U.S. Soy Strengthens Foothold in South Asia's Poultry Sector

The U.S. Soybean Export Council's Chickenomics event in Kathmandu highlighted sustainability and the growing influence of U.S. Soy in South Asia's poultry industry. With increased imports across the region, U.S. Soy is recognized for its quality, competitive pricing, and commitment to sustainable practices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 06-02-2025 10:50 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 10:50 IST
Kyle Durham, Director, United Soybean Board (USB) and Dennis Fujan, Director, American Soybean Association (ASA) in a panel discussion with USSEC's Regional Director, Kevin Roepke. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

At the U.S. Soybean Export Council's signature Chickenomics event in Kathmandu, Nepal, sustainability and modernization in the poultry sector were key topics. The event highlighted the role of U.S. Soy in optimizing feed costs and enhancing animal nutrition.

U.S. Soy continues to gain preference among South Asian poultry producers, favored for its high energy and protein content. Recent milestones include Pakistan resuming trade after a two-year hiatus, and the endorsement of U.S. Soy's sustainable label by Nepal's Valley Group. Import statistics show a significant increase in U.S. soybeans to Bangladesh and robust sales to India, indicating U.S. Soy's growing market presence.

Kevin Roepke, USSEC's Regional Director for South Asia and Sub-Saharan Africa, expressed optimism about U.S. Soy's future in the region, noting its potential to enhance food and nutrition security. U.S. soybean farmers also underscored their sustainable practices, positioning U.S. Soy as a leader in low-carbon footprint production.

Direct engagements with South Asian industry leaders have further solidified partnerships, with U.S. Soy parts crucial to unlocking the profit potential in the sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

