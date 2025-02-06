Eurozone Bond Yields Rise Amid Global Economic Concerns
Eurozone government bond yields increased as investors anticipated the Bank of England's policy decisions. The potential deflationary effects of U.S. tariffs on the European economy are causing fluctuating borrowing costs and could prompt the European Central Bank to adjust its easing cycle further.
Eurozone government bond yields saw an uptick Thursday, as investors closely monitored the Bank of England's forthcoming policy announcement. Concerns over U.S. tariffs' potential impact on European economies also weighed heavily on market sentiment.
The Bank of England is forecasted to reduce interest rates by 25 basis points, offering fresh guidance on the easing cycle. This decision comes amid fears that U.S. tariffs could trigger deflation in the European market, possibly compelling the European Central Bank to further relax its monetary policy.
Benchmark German 10-year bond yields, a key indicator for the eurozone, increased to 2.37%, rising from prior lows. Meanwhile, the yield spread between French OATs and German Bunds remained stable, reflecting investor concerns despite political developments in France.
(With inputs from agencies.)
