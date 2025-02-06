Left Menu

European Markets Soar with Earnings and Rate Cut Hopes

European shares neared record highs thanks to promising earnings from companies like AstraZeneca, ahead of the Bank of England's expected interest rate cut. The STOXX 600 index and FTSE 100 surged, driven by strong performances in healthcare and basic resources sectors. Key economic data and forecasts are pending.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:00 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

European stocks neared record levels on Thursday, buoyed by upbeat corporate earnings and anticipation of a Bank of England interest rate cut.

The STOXX 600 climbed 0.5%, fueled by a 3.2% rise in AstraZeneca after its promising revenue outlook. The healthcare sector recorded significant gains alongside basic resources.

The BoE is poised to lower rates to stimulate the UK's sluggish economy, as investors await crucial construction and retail data from the eurozone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

