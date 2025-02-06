European Markets Soar with Earnings and Rate Cut Hopes
European shares neared record highs thanks to promising earnings from companies like AstraZeneca, ahead of the Bank of England's expected interest rate cut. The STOXX 600 index and FTSE 100 surged, driven by strong performances in healthcare and basic resources sectors. Key economic data and forecasts are pending.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 14:00 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 14:00 IST
European stocks neared record levels on Thursday, buoyed by upbeat corporate earnings and anticipation of a Bank of England interest rate cut.
The STOXX 600 climbed 0.5%, fueled by a 3.2% rise in AstraZeneca after its promising revenue outlook. The healthcare sector recorded significant gains alongside basic resources.
The BoE is poised to lower rates to stimulate the UK's sluggish economy, as investors await crucial construction and retail data from the eurozone.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Controversy in Delhi's Healthcare Sector: Maken Alleges Corruption Against AAP
Trump Demands Global Interest Rate Cuts at Davos
Bank of England Faces High-Stakes Decision Amid Stagflation Fears
ECB Prepares for Interest Rate Cuts Amid Eurozone Recession Risks
ECB Poised for Interest Rate Cuts Amid Stagnant Economy