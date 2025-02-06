European Markets Soar with Earnings and Rate Cut Hopes

European stocks neared record levels on Thursday, buoyed by upbeat corporate earnings and anticipation of a Bank of England interest rate cut.

The STOXX 600 climbed 0.5%, fueled by a 3.2% rise in AstraZeneca after its promising revenue outlook. The healthcare sector recorded significant gains alongside basic resources.

The BoE is poised to lower rates to stimulate the UK's sluggish economy, as investors await crucial construction and retail data from the eurozone.

