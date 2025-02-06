Bank of England's Bold Move: Interest Rate Cut Amid Growth Concerns

The Bank of England made a pivotal decision on Thursday to cut interest rates, slashing its growth outlook for the year by half. This move came as two officials unexpectedly pushed for a larger reduction in borrowing costs, indicating diverging opinions within the institution.

In a press conference following the announcement, Governor Andrew Bailey highlighted that further rate cuts could be on the horizon, contingent on ongoing economic assessments. He emphasized the importance of evaluating each meeting individually to determine the trajectory and speed of future policy measures.

Bailey acknowledged the uncertainties facing the economy, noting both a rise in headline inflation and a gradual easing of core inflationary pressures. His comments underscored the complexity of navigating the delicate balance between supporting growth and controlling inflation in the UK.

