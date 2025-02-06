Bank of England's Bold Move: Interest Rate Cut Amid Growth Concerns
The Bank of England has lowered interest rates and halved its growth forecast for the year. Two officials surprised markets by calling for a larger cut in borrowing costs. Governor Andrew Bailey expressed caution, suggesting further rate cuts may follow depending on economic conditions and inflation trends.
The Bank of England made a pivotal decision on Thursday to cut interest rates, slashing its growth outlook for the year by half. This move came as two officials unexpectedly pushed for a larger reduction in borrowing costs, indicating diverging opinions within the institution.
In a press conference following the announcement, Governor Andrew Bailey highlighted that further rate cuts could be on the horizon, contingent on ongoing economic assessments. He emphasized the importance of evaluating each meeting individually to determine the trajectory and speed of future policy measures.
Bailey acknowledged the uncertainties facing the economy, noting both a rise in headline inflation and a gradual easing of core inflationary pressures. His comments underscored the complexity of navigating the delicate balance between supporting growth and controlling inflation in the UK.
