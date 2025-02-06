Left Menu

Bank of England's Bold Move: Interest Rate Cut Amid Growth Concerns

The Bank of England has lowered interest rates and halved its growth forecast for the year. Two officials surprised markets by calling for a larger cut in borrowing costs. Governor Andrew Bailey expressed caution, suggesting further rate cuts may follow depending on economic conditions and inflation trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:10 IST
Bank of England's Bold Move: Interest Rate Cut Amid Growth Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Bank of England made a pivotal decision on Thursday to cut interest rates, slashing its growth outlook for the year by half. This move came as two officials unexpectedly pushed for a larger reduction in borrowing costs, indicating diverging opinions within the institution.

In a press conference following the announcement, Governor Andrew Bailey highlighted that further rate cuts could be on the horizon, contingent on ongoing economic assessments. He emphasized the importance of evaluating each meeting individually to determine the trajectory and speed of future policy measures.

Bailey acknowledged the uncertainties facing the economy, noting both a rise in headline inflation and a gradual easing of core inflationary pressures. His comments underscored the complexity of navigating the delicate balance between supporting growth and controlling inflation in the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

Beauden Barrett Advocates Japanese Return to Super Rugby

 Global
2
Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

Transformative Urban Initiatives: Himachal Pradesh's Digital Leap

 India
3
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025