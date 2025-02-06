Left Menu

Zomato Rebrands as 'Eternal' Amid Strategic Expansion

Zomato has announced its decision to rebrand as 'Eternal,' a move approved by its board and pending shareholder and regulatory consent. While the food delivery brand will retain the Zomato name, the corporate entity will encompass businesses including Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure under 'Eternal.'

Zomato, a major player in food and grocery delivery, is undergoing a rebranding as it adopts the new name 'Eternal.' This transformation received board approval and awaits the nod from shareholders and regulatory authorities, as disclosed in a recent filing.

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato's Founder and CEO, expressed confidence in the change. In a letter to shareholders, he explained that once approved, the company's corporate website will transition to eternal.com, and its stock ticker will be updated to reflect the new name.

Goyal highlighted that 'Eternal' will serve as the umbrella for four significant ventures: Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure. He noted that the rebranding aligns with acquiring Blinkit and recognizes its role in driving the company's future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)

