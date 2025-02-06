Zomato Rebrands as 'Eternal' Amid Strategic Expansion

Zomato, a major player in food and grocery delivery, is undergoing a rebranding as it adopts the new name 'Eternal.' This transformation received board approval and awaits the nod from shareholders and regulatory authorities, as disclosed in a recent filing.

Deepinder Goyal, Zomato's Founder and CEO, expressed confidence in the change. In a letter to shareholders, he explained that once approved, the company's corporate website will transition to eternal.com, and its stock ticker will be updated to reflect the new name.

Goyal highlighted that 'Eternal' will serve as the umbrella for four significant ventures: Zomato, Blinkit, District, and Hyperpure. He noted that the rebranding aligns with acquiring Blinkit and recognizes its role in driving the company's future growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)