BoE's Cautious Rate Cut Amid Inflation Concerns and Economic Uncertainty

The Bank of England cut interest rates by a quarter-point, sparking surprise and disagreement among policymakers. While Governor Andrew Bailey expects further cuts, a cautious approach is advised due to inflation concerns and global economic uncertainties. Britain's growth forecast for 2025 has halved, reflecting economic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 20:06 IST
The Bank of England has lowered interest rates by a quarter-point amidst a divided Monetary Policy Committee. This strategic move is intended to tackle the ongoing economic slowdown and address rising inflation rates, though some policymakers advocated for an even larger reduction to counteract headwinds to growth.

Despite an anticipated inflation spike, BoE Governor Andrew Bailey remains optimistic about further rate cuts, noting the need to evaluate the situation meeting by meeting. Meanwhile, sterling experienced a dip against the dollar, registering a 1% drop, as market players adjusted to the unexpected dissent within the MPC.

Analysts have highlighted the worrying economic growth forecast, now reduced by half for 2025. Uncertainties around global trade policies, particularly those influenced by U.S. decisions, contribute to the cautious outlook, with predictions suggesting possible contractions in parts of the economy.

