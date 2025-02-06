Akasa Air Secures Major Investment for Future Growth

Akasa Air secured a major investment on Thursday, entering agreements with a consortium of prominent investors, chief among them Azim Premji's global investment arm and Manipal Group Chief Ranjan Pai's investment office, to advance its growth strategy.

The Jhunjhunwala family, holding a significant 45.97% stake, has also pledged additional funds. CEO Vinay Dube, who holds a 16.13% stake, emphasized the airline's strong capitalization and commitment to growth. These investments are critical as Akasa Air aims to become one of the world's top 30 airlines by decade's end.

These strategic deals depend on regulatory approvals and aim to boost Akasa Air's international expansion while enhancing customer experience through technological advancements. CFO Ankur Goel highlighted the importance of financial stability for sustainable and unexpected future challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)