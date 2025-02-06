Akasa Air Secures Major Investment for Future Growth
Akasa Air announces a significant capital infusion from a consortium of top investors, including Azim Premji's global investment arm and Manipal Group's investment office, to drive its ambitious expansion plans. The Jhunjhunwala family, a major stakeholder, commits further funding, reinforcing Akasa Air's position in the aviation sector.
- Country:
- India
Akasa Air secured a major investment on Thursday, entering agreements with a consortium of prominent investors, chief among them Azim Premji's global investment arm and Manipal Group Chief Ranjan Pai's investment office, to advance its growth strategy.
The Jhunjhunwala family, holding a significant 45.97% stake, has also pledged additional funds. CEO Vinay Dube, who holds a 16.13% stake, emphasized the airline's strong capitalization and commitment to growth. These investments are critical as Akasa Air aims to become one of the world's top 30 airlines by decade's end.
These strategic deals depend on regulatory approvals and aim to boost Akasa Air's international expansion while enhancing customer experience through technological advancements. CFO Ankur Goel highlighted the importance of financial stability for sustainable and unexpected future challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
2025 Union Budget: Balancing Fiscal Prudence with Growth Ambitions
Telangana Seals Rs 15000 Crore Deals to Boost Sustainable Growth with MEIL
Trump Backs H-1B Visa as Key to U.S. Economic Growth
Prime Minister Modi to Propel Business Growth at Odisha Conclave
AfDB Approves $170M Loan for Egypt’s Private Sector Growth and Green Transition