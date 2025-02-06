Bengal Global Business Summit: A New Era of Investment

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state has received investment proposals totaling over Rs 4.40 lakh crore during the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, showcasing its status as a key investment destination.

Banerjee highlighted agreements across various sectors, with Reliance and ITC making significant commitments. This summit underscores the state's efforts to create a favorable business environment, attracting over 5,000 investors and representatives.

The investment pledges are set to transform West Bengal's economic landscape, promising job creation and infrastructure development, cementing its position as a burgeoning hub for global business investment.

