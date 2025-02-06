Bengal Global Business Summit: A New Era of Investment
The Bengal Global Business Summit 2025 saw West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announce investment proposals worth over Rs 4.40 lakh crore. Key investors like Reliance and ITC pledged significant investments, emphasizing Bengal's robust growth as an investment hub. The summit featured global participation, highlighting Bengal's appeal in the business world.
- Country:
- India
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the state has received investment proposals totaling over Rs 4.40 lakh crore during the two-day Bengal Global Business Summit 2025, showcasing its status as a key investment destination.
Banerjee highlighted agreements across various sectors, with Reliance and ITC making significant commitments. This summit underscores the state's efforts to create a favorable business environment, attracting over 5,000 investors and representatives.
The investment pledges are set to transform West Bengal's economic landscape, promising job creation and infrastructure development, cementing its position as a burgeoning hub for global business investment.
(With inputs from agencies.)
