The Bali Suitcase Murder: A Reckoning After 11 Years

Tommy Schaefer, convicted of the infamous 'Bali suitcase murder,' was deported to the United States after spending 11 years in an Indonesian prison. In 2014, Schaefer killed Sheila von Wiese-Mack, the mother of his then-girlfriend Heather Mack, at a luxury resort in Bali.

The brutal murder, which took place during a lavish vacation, gained international attention after von Wiese-Mack's body was discovered in a suitcase inside a taxi. Schaefer was initially sentenced to 18 years, but received sentence reductions for good behavior.

Heather Mack, implicated in her mother's murder, was also convicted and deported in 2021 after serving seven years. She faces further legal battles in the United States, having been sentenced to 26 years in a Chicago court for her role in the crime.

