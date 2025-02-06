Left Menu

Turkish Drone Strike Escalates Tensions with PKK

A Turkish drone strike killed three Kurdistan Workers Party members in Iraqi Kurdistan. The strike, targeting vehicles and a weapons cache, comes ahead of an expected important announcement by PKK's jailed leader. Turkey's military operations against Kurdish groups continue to strain regional tensions.

In a recent Turkish military operation, a drone strike killed three members of the Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in Iraqi Kurdistan, according to local counter-terrorism officials. This strike, which targeted vehicles and a weapons cache in Mawat town near Sulaimaniya, comes amid rising tensions in the region.

Turkey maintains a significant military presence in northern Iraq and has been conducting airstrikes on Kurdish militants. These efforts are part of Turkey's broader strategy against Kurdish groups, including the YPG in Syria, which it considers affiliates of the PKK, a group it deems terrorist.

The timing of the strike is noteworthy, as it precedes a major announcement by the PKK's imprisoned leader, Abdullah Ocalan. This announcement is anticipated to address longstanding issues between the PKK and the Turkish state, a conflict that has claimed over 40,000 lives since 1984.

