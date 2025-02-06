Left Menu

Historic Rail Milestone: First Freight Train Unloaded in Meghalaya

The Indian Railways achieved a historical milestone by delivering its first freight in Meghalaya. A 21-wagon train carrying foodgrains for the Food Corporation of India was successfully unloaded at Mendipathar railway station, marking a significant step in improving the region's freight transport capabilities and supporting local development.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:54 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:54 IST
The Indian Railways has made history by delivering its first freight train in Meghalaya, bringing new possibilities to the region's transportation network. The development was confirmed by officials on Thursday, marking a significant achievement in rail connectivity.

The train, consisting of 21 wagons filled with foodgrains for the Food Corporation of India, arrived at Mendipathar railway station in western Meghalaya on February 4 and commenced unloading shortly thereafter. This milestone marks the first instance of a goods train being unloaded in the state, underscoring Mendipathar station's emerging role as a critical freight hub.

The Mendipathar railway station, operational for a decade, is currently the sole railway point in the hilly state. Despite expansion plans towards Byrnihat and Shillong, initiatives have faced delays due to regional protests concerning demographic impacts. Nonetheless, the successful shipment reinforces the potential of railways to foster economic growth and connectivity in the Northeast.

(With inputs from agencies.)

