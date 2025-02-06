Debate Over Elon Musk’s Involvement in Air Traffic Control Reform

Senator Maria Cantwell, the leading Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, is calling for the removal of President Donald Trump's adviser, Elon Musk, from air traffic control reform efforts. Citing conflicts of interest, Cantwell points to SpaceX's FAA fines, safety issues, and its role in ousting former FAA head Mike Whitaker.

The senator's objections come as she prepares for a briefing on a recent fatal helicopter-plane collision near Washington Reagan National Airport, which killed 67 people. Cantwell argues that Musk's involvement could undermine FAA authority in controlling airspace effectively.

Concurrent discussions between Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy and Elon Musk focus on modernizing the air traffic control system. Duffy emphasizes the need for updated technology to address the FAA's staffing shortages. Republican Senator Dan Sullivan supports Musk's technological contributions, highlighting the importance of upgrading outdated computer systems.

(With inputs from agencies.)