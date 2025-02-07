Left Menu

Debate Over Elon Musk's Role in Air Traffic Control Reform

Senator Maria Cantwell opposes Elon Musk’s involvement in air traffic control reform, citing conflicts of interest. Cantwell highlighted past issues with Musk's SpaceX. Meanwhile, Senate Commerce Committee chair Ted Cruz supports Musk's inclusion, noting his technology expertise. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy plans upgrades to the aviation system with Musk's help.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 00:49 IST
Amid growing concerns, Senator Maria Cantwell has voiced strong opposition to Elon Musk's involvement in air traffic control reform efforts. Cantwell, the leading Democrat on the Senate Commerce Committee, raised alarms over potential conflicts of interest tied to Musk's SpaceX, which has faced fines and regulatory issues in the past.

On the other side, the Republican chair of the Senate Commerce Committee, Ted Cruz, has come out in support of Musk's involvement. Cruz believes that a technology CEO of Musk's caliber could bring much-needed modernization to the FAA, which has been struggling with outdated ground-based radar technology.

The debate extends to the U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who engaged with Musk regarding efforts to improve the country's airspace system. Duffy plans to announce new training and hiring initiatives to address the significant staffing shortages in air traffic control towers.

