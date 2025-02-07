Left Menu

Bank of Mexico's Strategic Rate Cut Amid Economic Shifts

The Bank of Mexico reduced its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points as inflation eases and the economy faces contraction. The decision wasn't unanimous; it suggests potential future cuts. This move narrows the interest rate gap with the U.S. Federal Reserve and responds to economic challenges.

Bank of Mexico's Strategic Rate Cut Amid Economic Shifts
The Bank of Mexico made a bold move on Thursday by lowering its benchmark interest rate by 50 basis points, a decision that indicates a potential future reduction as inflation shows signs of cooling. Analysts anticipated the cut, which doubles the recent trends in rate reductions.

This decision by the central bank's governing board wasn't reached unanimously. Deputy Governor Jonathan Heath was the only member to vote for a smaller reduction. The latest appointment to the board, Jose Gabriel Cuadra, voted with the majority, reflecting confidence in more aggressive action to stimulate the economy.

This rate cut comes as Mexico's annual inflation rates slow down, hitting their lowest since early 2021. Meanwhile, a slight contraction in the economy last quarter underscores pressures that influenced the bank's decision-making process. The policy contrasts with regional peers like Brazil, which have been increasing rates.

