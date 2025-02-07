Left Menu

Record Passenger Surge: TSA Workforce Stays Anchored Amidst Federal Changes

The TSA's 65,000-member workforce remains exempt from a federal offer to leave with pay until September 30, despite a record screening of 904 million passengers in 2024, a 5% increase from 2023. This exemption is due to their public safety role, similar to air traffic controllers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 07-02-2025 03:20 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 03:20 IST
The U.S. Transportation Security Administration's 65,000-member workforce will remain in place despite an offer from the Trump administration, allowing some federal employees to resign with pay and benefits through September 30. The exemption underscores their critical public safety role.

In 2024, the TSA set a new record by screening 904 million passengers—a 5% jump from the previous year, 2023. This record-breaking surge reflects increased reliance on air travel.

The White House clarified on Sunday that federal employees in pivotal public safety positions, including TSA staff, air traffic controllers, and National Transportation Safety Board employees, will not be eligible for the resignation incentive. Their roles are deemed essential for maintaining national safety standards.

