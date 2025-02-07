Record Passenger Surge: TSA Workforce Stays Anchored Amidst Federal Changes

The U.S. Transportation Security Administration's 65,000-member workforce will remain in place despite an offer from the Trump administration, allowing some federal employees to resign with pay and benefits through September 30. The exemption underscores their critical public safety role.

In 2024, the TSA set a new record by screening 904 million passengers—a 5% jump from the previous year, 2023. This record-breaking surge reflects increased reliance on air travel.

The White House clarified on Sunday that federal employees in pivotal public safety positions, including TSA staff, air traffic controllers, and National Transportation Safety Board employees, will not be eligible for the resignation incentive. Their roles are deemed essential for maintaining national safety standards.

