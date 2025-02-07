Left Menu

FAA Reviews Mixed Traffic Airports After Fatal Collision Near Reagan National

The FAA is reviewing airports with high volumes of mixed helicopter and airplane traffic following a fatal collision near Reagan National Airport. The incident involved an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. Significant restrictions have been implemented, and some runways remain closed.

The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday its initiative to review airports with high volumes of both helicopter and airplane traffic near them, following a deadly collision near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.

The tragic accident involved a crash between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The FAA has since placed substantial restrictions on helicopter operations around Reagan National, which will remain in effect at least until late February, while two lesser-used runways remain closed as a precautionary measure.

Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz revealed earlier on Thursday that he had requested the FAA conduct a safety review of other airports that experience similar levels of helicopter and airplane traffic.

