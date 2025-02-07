FAA Reviews Mixed Traffic Airports After Fatal Collision Near Reagan National
The FAA is reviewing airports with high volumes of mixed helicopter and airplane traffic following a fatal collision near Reagan National Airport. The incident involved an American Airlines jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. Significant restrictions have been implemented, and some runways remain closed.
- Country:
- United States
The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced on Thursday its initiative to review airports with high volumes of both helicopter and airplane traffic near them, following a deadly collision near Reagan National Airport in Washington, D.C.
The tragic accident involved a crash between an American Airlines regional jet and a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter. The FAA has since placed substantial restrictions on helicopter operations around Reagan National, which will remain in effect at least until late February, while two lesser-used runways remain closed as a precautionary measure.
Senate Commerce Committee Chair Ted Cruz revealed earlier on Thursday that he had requested the FAA conduct a safety review of other airports that experience similar levels of helicopter and airplane traffic.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shock Collision: Passenger Jet and Helicopter Crash at Reagan National
Tragic Collision: Black Hawk Down Over the Potomac
Training Flight Tragedy: Black Hawk and Passenger Jet Collision
Navigating Congested Skies: The Challenges of Landing at Reagan National Airport
Bodies of 27 passengers from American Airlines jet and 1 from helicopter recovered from collision, fire chief says, reports AP.