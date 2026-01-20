Global Drugmakers Bolster U.S. Manufacturing Amid Tariff Fears

In a strategic move to counter potential U.S. tariffs on imported medicines, global pharmaceutical giants are investing heavily in domestic manufacturing. This initiative aims to mitigate supply-chain risks and ensure a steady supply of medicines within the country.

Companies such as Pfizer and AstraZeneca are at the forefront, setting ambitious investment targets and securing tariff exemptions through innovative agreements. These efforts are designed to maintain competitive drug prices and safeguard their market positions.

Other major players like Johnson & Johnson and Eli Lilly are also expanding their U.S. operations. These expansions are part of a broader industry trend where drugmakers are taking proactive steps to align with new regulatory landscapes, optimize manufacturing, and reassure investors amidst ongoing policy uncertainties.