EU's Strategic Cybersecurity Overhaul Targets High-Risk Tech Suppliers

The European Union plans to phase out components from high-risk suppliers like Huawei in critical sectors, aiming to enhance cybersecurity amid rising threats. The move, part of the EU's Cybersecurity Act revisions, has drawn criticism from Huawei, citing concerns over legal fairness and non-discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-01-2026 22:38 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 22:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union has announced plans to phase out components from high-risk suppliers, such as Huawei, amid heightened cybersecurity concerns. This sweeping action is part of the EU's renewed Cybersecurity Act, addressing threats like ransomware and espionage.

China's Huawei is set to be one of the main companies affected by these measures, which follow a pattern of increased scrutiny over Chinese technology in Europe. Similar to actions taken by the United States, the EU aims to protect its technological sovereignty and critical infrastructure.

The proposed regulations would affect key sectors and necessitate that telecom companies phase out high-risk components over a period of 36 months. While the proposal must still undergo negotiations with EU governments and the European Parliament, the move underscores Europe's commitment to cybersecurity and technological independence.

