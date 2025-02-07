Vanished in the Arctic: The Search for Missing Bering Air Flight

Authorities are urgently searching for a missing Bering Air passenger plane, carrying ten people, that disappeared on a flight from Unalakleet to Nome, Alaska. According to the state's Department of Public Safety, efforts are underway to obtain the plane's last-known coordinates.

The aircraft had nine passengers and one pilot on board, officials confirmed through a statement on their website. The search is being prioritized, with crews mobilized to ensure a swift recovery of the missing plane.

Bering Air operates as a regional airline in Alaska, with a fleet comprising approximately 39 planes and helicopters. Data from FlightRadar24 was referenced to provide details about the airline's operations and reach.

