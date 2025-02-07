Vanished Voyage: Missing Plane in Alaska

A Bering Air passenger plane carrying 10 individuals has disappeared while traveling from Unalakleet to Nome, according to Alaska's Department of Public Safety. The alert was issued following the plane's untracked deviation from its regular journey on Thursday.

The small Cessna Caravan, a turboprop aircraft, was occupied by nine passengers and one pilot. Search teams are employing its last-recorded coordinates to aid in the location efforts, as noted on the agency's website. Air taxi and commuter plane incidents occur more frequently in Alaska compared to other U.S. states, largely due to the state's unique topography and climate, noted the U.S. National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health.

Alaska's geographical challenges include mountainous landscapes and treacherous weather conditions. With many villages lacking road access, residents rely on small aircraft for travel and transportation of goods. Bering Air, an airline based in Alaska, operates a fleet of approximately 39 aircraft, as reported by FlightRadar24. The plane's last logged position showed it over water, 38 minutes post-departure from Unalakleet on a flight that typically lasts less than an hour. Bering Air has yet to comment on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)