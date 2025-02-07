Left Menu

RBI Repo Rate Cut: A Boost for Economic Growth

The RBI's decision to cut the repo rate by 25 basis points offers relief on interest rates and supports economic growth. Chief economist Dharmakirti Joshi highlights the importance of this move amid easing CPI inflation. Future MPC decisions will focus on domestic inflation trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The Reserve Bank of India's Monetary Policy Committee has reduced the repo rate by 25 basis points, aiming to alleviate interest rate pressures and boost economic growth, according to experts.

This decision marks the first rate cut since May 2020, spurred by decreasing consumer price index inflation and the need to stimulate the economy, said Crisil Limited's Chief Economist Dharmakirti Joshi.

Future Monetary Policy Committee movements will depend on domestic inflation rates, as the committee maintains a 'neutral' stance to stay adaptable. With India's GDP growth impacted by elevated rates, experts anticipate further cuts in the coming financial year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

