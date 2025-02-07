Left Menu

Trade Troubles: Rubber Farmers Left in the Lurch

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal accused Congress and Left parties of neglecting rubber farmers by signing off on free trade agreements without proper consultations. During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, CPI-M leader V Sivadasan raised concerns over imports affecting rubber farmers due to the ASEAN trade deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 13:49 IST
Trade Troubles: Rubber Farmers Left in the Lurch
Piyush Goyal Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • India

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has laid the blame squarely on the Congress and Left parties for the ongoing struggles faced by rubber farmers in India, citing poorly negotiated free trade agreements.

In the Rajya Sabha, CPI-M leader V Sivadasan addressed concerns over the impact of cheap synthetic rubber imports associated with the ASEAN agreement, questioning the government's stance on raising import duties.

Goyal responded by alleging that previous governments, particularly under Congress and with CPI-M support, had neglected due diligence and failed to consult key stakeholders, including farmers and MSMEs, before finalizing trade agreements with ASEAN, Japan, and Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025