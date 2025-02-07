Trade Troubles: Rubber Farmers Left in the Lurch

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has laid the blame squarely on the Congress and Left parties for the ongoing struggles faced by rubber farmers in India, citing poorly negotiated free trade agreements.

In the Rajya Sabha, CPI-M leader V Sivadasan addressed concerns over the impact of cheap synthetic rubber imports associated with the ASEAN agreement, questioning the government's stance on raising import duties.

Goyal responded by alleging that previous governments, particularly under Congress and with CPI-M support, had neglected due diligence and failed to consult key stakeholders, including farmers and MSMEs, before finalizing trade agreements with ASEAN, Japan, and Korea.

(With inputs from agencies.)