Trade Troubles: Rubber Farmers Left in the Lurch
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal accused Congress and Left parties of neglecting rubber farmers by signing off on free trade agreements without proper consultations. During Question Hour in the Rajya Sabha, CPI-M leader V Sivadasan raised concerns over imports affecting rubber farmers due to the ASEAN trade deal.
- Country:
- India
Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal has laid the blame squarely on the Congress and Left parties for the ongoing struggles faced by rubber farmers in India, citing poorly negotiated free trade agreements.
In the Rajya Sabha, CPI-M leader V Sivadasan addressed concerns over the impact of cheap synthetic rubber imports associated with the ASEAN agreement, questioning the government's stance on raising import duties.
Goyal responded by alleging that previous governments, particularly under Congress and with CPI-M support, had neglected due diligence and failed to consult key stakeholders, including farmers and MSMEs, before finalizing trade agreements with ASEAN, Japan, and Korea.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- rubber
- trade
- free trade
- Goyal
- Congress
- ASEAN
- CPI-M
- imports
- farmers
- agriculture
ALSO READ
Quad Congressional Leaders Embrace Indo-Pacific Cooperation
Tibet Youth Congress Concludes Epic 20,000 km Rally Highlighting Tibetan Struggles
Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress During Flyover Inauguration
Congress Slams AAP Over Delhi's Infrastructure and Governance
Madhya Pradesh CM Criticizes Congress Over Neglect of National Icons