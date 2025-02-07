European Markets: A Mixed Bag of Growth and Decline

European shares remained largely unchanged on Friday following a record-setting close in the previous session. Investors are keenly awaiting U.S. payroll data, anticipated to indicate a slowdown in job growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slightly edged up by 0.03% by 0810 GMT. This benchmark is poised for a seventh consecutive weekly gain, as solid quarterly earnings overshadow global trade tensions.

In individual stocks, L'Oreal saw a 3.6% decline after reporting its smallest quarterly growth since the pandemic, missing market expectations. However, sectors like construction and materials showed strength, with Sweco jumping 7% after its positive fourth-quarter results.

