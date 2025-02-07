Left Menu

European Markets: A Mixed Bag of Growth and Decline

European shares experience a largely flat trading session, with a slight rise in the STOXX 600 index. While some sectors see strong growth, others, like L'Oreal, face setbacks. Investors are particularly focused on upcoming U.S. payrolls data that could indicate slowing job growth.

Updated: 07-02-2025 13:54 IST
European shares remained largely unchanged on Friday following a record-setting close in the previous session. Investors are keenly awaiting U.S. payroll data, anticipated to indicate a slowdown in job growth.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index slightly edged up by 0.03% by 0810 GMT. This benchmark is poised for a seventh consecutive weekly gain, as solid quarterly earnings overshadow global trade tensions.

In individual stocks, L'Oreal saw a 3.6% decline after reporting its smallest quarterly growth since the pandemic, missing market expectations. However, sectors like construction and materials showed strength, with Sweco jumping 7% after its positive fourth-quarter results.

