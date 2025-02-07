Left Menu

Ola Electric Tackles Loss Amid Competitive Challenges

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd reported a net loss of Rs 564 crore for Q3 2024, attributed to increased competition and service-related costs. Despite a drop in revenue, e2W registrations rose by 37.5%. Ola aims to improve services and network expansion to recover market share and margins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:14 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:14 IST
Ola Electric Tackles Loss Amid Competitive Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Ola Electric Mobility Ltd announced a substantial increase in its consolidated net loss, reporting Rs 564 crore for the third quarter ending December 2024. The downturn is attributed to intensified competition and expenses incurred to address service challenges.

The company's revenue from operations fell to Rs 1,045 crore, a decline from Rs 1,296 crore during the same quarter last year. Total expenses, however, decreased slightly to Rs 1,505 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 1,597 crore.

Despite the financial challenges, Ola Electric recorded its highest-ever e2W registrations at 3.33 lakh units, marking a 37.5% increase. The company is focused on rectifying service issues and enhancing its market position through technological innovations and network expansion.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025