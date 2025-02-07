Professional Automotives Elevates Safety with Netradyne's AI Technology

In a bid to enhance safety standards and operational efficiency, Professional Automotives has integrated Netradyne's AI-powered technology, Driver•i, into its fleet operations.

Renowned for its timely delivery and comprehensive logistics services, Professional Automotives stands at the forefront of innovation in India's car transport sector. Leveraging Netradyne's vision-based technology, the company aims to provide real-time behavior monitoring and actionable insights to ensure driver safety.

Driver•i by Netradyne equips fleet managers and drivers with advanced tools and detailed reports, enhancing both safety and performance. This initiative underlines Professional Automotives' commitment to delivering top-notch services while maintaining impeccable standards across its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)