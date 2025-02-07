Left Menu

Professional Automotives Elevates Safety with Netradyne's AI Technology

Professional Automotives, a major player in India's car transport industry, has partnered with Netradyne to integrate their AI-driven Driver•i technology for fleet and driver safety. This strategic move aims to enhance safety standards, improve operational efficiency, and maintain high service quality across its operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:15 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:15 IST
Professional Automotives Elevates Safety with Netradyne's AI Technology
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bid to enhance safety standards and operational efficiency, Professional Automotives has integrated Netradyne's AI-powered technology, Driver•i, into its fleet operations.

Renowned for its timely delivery and comprehensive logistics services, Professional Automotives stands at the forefront of innovation in India's car transport sector. Leveraging Netradyne's vision-based technology, the company aims to provide real-time behavior monitoring and actionable insights to ensure driver safety.

Driver•i by Netradyne equips fleet managers and drivers with advanced tools and detailed reports, enhancing both safety and performance. This initiative underlines Professional Automotives' commitment to delivering top-notch services while maintaining impeccable standards across its operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025