Left Menu

RBI Cuts Interest Rate for First Time in Five Years to Boost Economy

The Reserve Bank of India has reduced its key interest rate by 25 basis points for the first time in five years, aiming to stimulate the economy amid easing inflation. This policy shift, led by Governor Sanjay Malhotra, comes as the RBI sees growth potential and manages inflation dynamics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-02-2025 14:38 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 14:23 IST
RBI Cuts Interest Rate for First Time in Five Years to Boost Economy
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a significant move to stimulate the slowing economy, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has slashed its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, marking the first rate cut in nearly five years. The decision aligns with predictions from over 70% of economists in a Reuters poll.

The Monetary Policy Committee, with unanimous agreement, decided to maintain its neutral stance, highlighting Governor Sanjay Malhotra's emphasis on managing growth and inflation dynamics. Despite growth expectations to reach 6.7%, it's still below the desired target of 7% or more.

The committee, under Malhotra's guidance since December, flagged volatile global energy prices as a possible risk to India’s inflation outlook. Indian government officials have attributed part of the economic slowdown to stringent banking regulations, suggesting a potential shift in policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
3
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
4
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025