Unexpected Inflation Surge in Britain Raises Concerns

British inflation saw an unexpected rise in December driven by airfares and tobacco prices. Despite this uptick, experts predict that inflation will slow in the coming months. The Bank of England remains cautious, with potential interest rate cuts under consideration depending on future geopolitical developments.

Updated: 21-01-2026 13:37 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 13:37 IST
British inflation has risen more than anticipated in December, largely due to increased airfares and tobacco prices. The latest figures suggest that the rate of inflation in Britain remains the highest among the world's major economies, despite this being projected to decrease sharply in the months ahead.

Investors are maintaining their bets on potential interest rate cuts from the Bank of England later this year. The Office for National Statistics reported a rise in headline inflation to 3.4% from 3.2% in November, exceeding analysts' predictions of a 3.3% increase.

Despite this increase, economic experts like Adam Deasy from PwC maintain that this is a temporary obstacle rather than a deviation from the path to price stability. The Bank of England still anticipates inflation nearing its 2% target by April or May.

