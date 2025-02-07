Medical Emergency Forces Unscheduled Landing in Kuala Lumpur Flight

A Kuala Lumpur-bound international flight was compelled to make an unscheduled landing on Friday due to a passenger's medical emergency, according to official sources at the airport.

The passenger reportedly felt unwell as the flight from Muscat was traversing the local airspace. Acting swiftly, the pilots requested permission for an emergency landing.

The aircraft landed around 2 p.m., and medical personnel immediately attended to the situation. Additional details about the passenger's condition have not been disclosed.

(With inputs from agencies.)