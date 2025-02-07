Currency Markets Brace for U.S. Payroll Insights Amid Global Rate Shifts

The U.S. dollar held its ground on Friday as investors awaited pivotal U.S. payroll statistics. This comes as the yen reached a nine-week peak, driven by expectations of further rate hikes in Japan. In the U.K., the pound slightly recovered after a drop due to the Bank of England's rate cuts and lowered economic growth forecasts.

A turbulent week marked by fluctuating market reactions to U.S. tariff threats saw traders focusing on job data while remaining cautious of geopolitical dynamics and President Trump's policies. Reuters' economists predict the unemployment rate to stay at 4.1%, with an estimated 170,000 jobs added in the last month.

However, analysts caution that employment figures for January might be skewed due to annual data revisions and natural disruptions like California wildfires and harsh U.S. weather. As global trade tensions ease slightly, the dollar index stood steady, reflecting broader market stability.

