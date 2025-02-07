India's Export Boom: A Record USD 800 Billion by 2025

India is on track to reach a historic high of USD 800 billion in exports for the fiscal year 2024-25, as announced by Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Friday.

Addressing the Rajya Sabha, Goyal emphasized that despite misconceptions, India's exports have been on an upward trajectory for the past four years and will continue to grow this year.

The minister also reassured about the stability of forex reserves, which have remained above USD 600 billion. However, he noted that certain imports are vital due to domestic shortages and rising demand.

Goyal explained that the increase in imports signifies healthy economic activity driven by domestic consumption, and attracts investment and job opportunities. The 2025-26 Budget further encourages consumption through tax relief for the middle class.

(With inputs from agencies.)