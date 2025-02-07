Global Market Turmoil: Trump's Tariff Tactics Stir Uncertainty

President Donald Trump's unpredictable tariff strategies have sent shockwaves through global markets, affecting countries such as Canada, Mexico, and China. In a recent move, Trump announced new tariffs over the weekend, only to delay them by a month for Canada and Mexico by Monday.

The fluctuating tariff announcements have left world economies concerned about the potential onset of a global trade war, which could stifle economic growth and trigger widespread inflation. The Canadian dollar, or Loonie, witnessed significant fluctuations, reaching lows unseen in over two decades before briefly rebounding.

Mexican peso volatility continues amid tariff threats, with predictions of a potential recession looming. Meanwhile, the euro faces pressure, with threats directed at the EU. The global automotive sector also deals with uncertainty as the repercussions of tariffs echo throughout the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)