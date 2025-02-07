India's Climate Pledges and the Global Support Deficit
India plans to submit new climate targets aligned with resource availability ahead of the Brazilian UN climate conference. Global support, especially from developed nations, remains insufficient. India's domestic efforts are pivotal, with significant contributions to climate finance, despite lacking international aid and meeting necessary global commitments.
- Country:
- India
India is poised to unveil its next climate targets closer to the UN climate conference in Brazil, aligning them based on the resources at its disposal, according to sources.
The urgency for countries, including India, to submit their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) for 2031-2035 is critical as UN climate chief Simon Stiell has urged completion by September, given the February deadline has been missed by many.
The lack of financial and technological support from high-income nations has prompted India to rely mostly on domestic resources for climate actions, having only received USD 1.16 billion through UN mechanisms like the Green Climate Fund and Global Environment Facility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Developed Nations' Climate Funding Shortfall Sparks Tensions
Developed Nations' Climate Funding Fall Short, Developing Countries May Revise Targets
India's Strategic Focus on Climate Resilience Amid Declining Global Support
Global Climate Leadership Amidst U.S. Withdrawal from Paris Agreement
Zelenskyy Condemns Russian Attacks, Calls for Stronger Global Support