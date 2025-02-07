India Inches Closer to Establishing First Coal Exchange

The Indian government is nearing the launch of the country's first-ever coal exchange, an innovative platform designed to streamline coal trading. Before this initiative goes live, the Ministry of Coal plans to consult with other government departments, including law and justice, to finalize necessary procedures.

Additonal Secretary Vismita Tej from the Ministry of Coal confirmed that the proposal is advancing well and announcements are expected soon. The ministry will incorporate inputs from various departments to ensure that all legal and procedural aspects are covered.

Previously, Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy highlighted the imminent setup of the coal exchange, envisioning it as a tool to facilitate transparent coal market transactions underpinned by an online trading system that promises easier access to coal nationwide.

